Comments

World

Prince Andrew given July 14 deadline for testimony in sexual abuse lawsuit

By Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Posted October 26, 2021 5:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Prince Andrew won’t face charges over sexual assault claim against minor, U.K. police say' Prince Andrew won’t face charges over sexual assault claim against minor, U.K. police say
WATCH: Prince Andrew won't face charges over sexual assault claim against minor, U.K. police say – Oct 11, 2021

Britain’s Prince Andrew must make himself available to answer questions under oath by next July 14 in a civil lawsuit by a woman who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan set the deadline to complete depositions in a Monday scheduling order agreed to by lawyers for Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, his accuser.

Read more: Prince Andrew won’t face charges over sexual assault claim against minor, U.K. police say

Giuffre, 38, has said the Duke of York forced her to have sex approximately two decades ago at the London home of late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also accused Andrew of abusing her at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan, and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Click to play video: 'Prosecutors formally request to talk with Prince Andrew in Epstein investigation' Prosecutors formally request to talk with Prince Andrew in Epstein investigation
Prosecutors formally request to talk with Prince Andrew in Epstein investigation – Jun 8, 2020

Andrew, 61, has not been charged with any crimes, and has “categorically” denied Giuffre’s claims.

His legal team is expected to review a 2009 settlement agreement between Giuffre and Epstein, whom she also accused of abuse, to determine whether it shielded their client from Giuffre’s lawsuit.

Read more: Prince Andrew sued, accused of sexual assault by Jeffrey Epstein accuser

Andrew has an Oct. 29 deadline to formally respond to Giuffre’s lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

A court conference is scheduled for Nov. 3, and Giuffre has until Dec. 15 to amend her complaint if she wishes.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell faces a scheduled Nov. 29 trial in Manhattan on charges she helped recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein to abuse. She has pleaded not guilty. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Sandra Maler)

 

© 2021 Reuters
