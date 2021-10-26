Menu

Crime

Toronto police seeking suspects in theft of pure silver worth over $11 million

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 11:34 am
A stolen silver ingot. View image in full screen
A stolen silver ingot. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police are seeking suspects wanted for the theft of pure silver worth millions of dollars.

Police said in January 2020, about US$11 million worth of pure silver, in bullion form, was stolen from a shipping container in Montreal.

The original silver bars had unique stamped markings that included a serial number and the words “Korea Zinc.”

Read more: Toronto police charge 4 people in alleged identity theft, fraud operation worth millions

Investigators said they believe some of the stolen silver was melted down into ingots to avoid suspicion when selling.

A partial recovery of the silver has been made in Toronto, B.C., and Massachusetts in the United States, police said.

Police said investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have received these ingots or who or might think they may have received silver products from the shipment.

Silver ingot with distinctive stamp. View image in full screen
Silver ingot with distinctive stamp.
A stolen silver ingot. View image in full screen
A stolen silver ingot. Handout / Toronto Police
Shipping containers for the silver. View image in full screen
Shipping containers for the silver. Handout / Toronto Police

