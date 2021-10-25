Menu

Health

Cape Breton urgent treatment centre to help improve access to health care: premier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2021 5:21 pm
The premier says the centre, which will require an appointment, is aimed at increasing access to primary care while taking some of the pressure off overcrowded emergency rooms. View image in full screen
The premier says the centre, which will require an appointment, is aimed at increasing access to primary care while taking some of the pressure off overcrowded emergency rooms. Joe Raedle/ Getty Images

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston today announced the province’s first urgent treatment centre, to open Nov. 1 in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Houston, who was in North Sydney, N.S., says the centre will handle unexpected, non-life-threatening health concerns that require treatment the same day or the next, serving people whether or not they have a family doctor.

Read more: Increasing need for family doctors in Nova Scotia, as waiting list grows to 78,000

He says examples of problems the centre will handle include simple fractures, sprains, earaches, minor cuts and mild mental health issues.

The premier says the centre, which will require an appointment, is aimed at increasing access to primary care while taking some of the pressure off overcrowded emergency rooms.

Houston says the new centre will operate out of the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney until the new regional health centre opens.

Story continues below advertisement

He says planning is in the early stages, but it’s hoped similar centres can be introduced elsewhere in the province.

