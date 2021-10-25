SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Saskatchewan reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon superhero encouraging people to get vaccinated' Saskatoon superhero encouraging people to get vaccinated
Saskatoon’s very own “superhero,” Morgan MacFarlane, is aiming to kick COVID-19 to the curb with her “V for Vaccination! V for Victory!” campaign.

Saskatchewan officials reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 259, or 21.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Read more: Sask. NDP, doctors say COVID-19 military aid could have come sooner, call for restrictions

The new cases are in the following zones:

  • Far North West (1)
  • Far North East (15)
  • North West (13)
  • North Central (11)
  • North East (8)
  • Saskatoon (29)
  • Central West (3)
  • Central East (18)
  • Regina (35)
  • South West (4)
  • South Central (2)
  • South East (8)

There are a total of 2,822 active cases in the province.

In hospital, there are 293 patients with COVID-19, including 71 receiving intensive care.

Of those 293 patients, 208 or 71 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

A total of nine patients had been transferred to Ontario hospitals as of Monday.

Health-care workers administered 1,929 vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Premier Moe says it’s not ‘fair’ to impose more COVID-19 restrictions with high vaccination uptake' Saskatchewan Premier Moe says it’s not ‘fair’ to impose more COVID-19 restrictions with high vaccination uptake
Saskatchewan Premier Moe says it’s not ‘fair’ to impose more COVID-19 restrictions with high vaccination uptake
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
