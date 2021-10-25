Saskatchewan reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Saskatchewan officials reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 259, or 21.5 cases per 100,000 people.
Read more: Sask. NDP, doctors say COVID-19 military aid could have come sooner, call for restrictions
The new cases are in the following zones:
- Far North West (1)
- Far North East (15)
- North West (13)
- North Central (11)
- North East (8)
- Saskatoon (29)
- Central West (3)
- Central East (18)
- Regina (35)
- South West (4)
- South Central (2)
- South East (8)
There are a total of 2,822 active cases in the province.
In hospital, there are 293 patients with COVID-19, including 71 receiving intensive care.
Of those 293 patients, 208 or 71 per cent are not fully vaccinated.
A total of nine patients had been transferred to Ontario hospitals as of Monday.
Health-care workers administered 1,929 vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Sunday.
Saskatchewan Premier Moe says it’s not ‘fair’ to impose more COVID-19 restrictions with high vaccination uptake
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments