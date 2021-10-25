Saskatchewan reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan officials reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 259, or 21.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases are in the following zones:

Far North West (1)

Far North East (15)

North West (13)

North Central (11)

North East (8)

Saskatoon (29)

Central West (3)

Central East (18)

Regina (35)

South West (4)

South Central (2)

South East (8)

There are a total of 2,822 active cases in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

In hospital, there are 293 patients with COVID-19, including 71 receiving intensive care.

Of those 293 patients, 208 or 71 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

A total of nine patients had been transferred to Ontario hospitals as of Monday.

Health-care workers administered 1,929 vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Sunday.

1:56 Saskatchewan Premier Moe says it’s not ‘fair’ to impose more COVID-19 restrictions with high vaccination uptake Saskatchewan Premier Moe says it’s not ‘fair’ to impose more COVID-19 restrictions with high vaccination uptake

Advertisement