Man charged after police seize drugs and cash from north London, Ont. home

Police in London, Ont., say a man is facing three charges after the seizure of more than $3,000 in Canadian currency and more than $12,000 worth of cocaine from a home just south of Masonville Mall.

According to police, the search was carried out over the weekend at a home on Jacksway Crescent.

Police say they seized the following items during the weekend search:

122 grams of cocaine, valued at $12,200

four grams of psilocybin, valued at $40

one set of brass knuckles

a digital scale

$3,375 in Canadian currency

$300 in U.S. currency

A 36-year-old London man is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a Schedule II substance, as well as an offence related to possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The accused was released from custody and ordered to appear in court on Jan. 21, 2022.

