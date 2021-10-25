Menu

Crime

Man charged after police seize drugs and cash from north London, Ont. home

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 25, 2021 2:30 pm
A collection of items that London police say officers seized from a home near Masonville Mall. View image in full screen
A collection of items that London police say officers seized from a home near Masonville Mall. London Police Service / Twitter

Police in London, Ont., say a man is facing three charges after the seizure of more than $3,000 in Canadian currency and more than $12,000 worth of cocaine from a home just south of Masonville Mall.

According to police, the search was carried out over the weekend at a home on Jacksway Crescent.

Police say they seized the following items during the weekend search:

  • 122 grams of cocaine, valued at $12,200
  • four grams of psilocybin, valued at $40
  • one set of brass knuckles
  • a digital scale
  • $3,375 in Canadian currency
  • $300 in U.S. currency

A 36-year-old London man is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a Schedule II substance, as well as an offence related to possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released from custody and ordered to appear in court on Jan. 21, 2022.

