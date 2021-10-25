Man charged after police seize drugs and cash from north London, Ont. home

Police in London, Ont., say a man is facing three charges after the seizure of more than $3,000 in Canadian currency and more than $12,000 worth of cocaine from a home just south of Masonville Mall.
According to police, the search was carried out over the weekend at a home on Jacksway Crescent.
Police say they seized the following items during the weekend search:
- 122 grams of cocaine, valued at $12,200
- four grams of psilocybin, valued at $40
- one set of brass knuckles
- a digital scale
- $3,375 in Canadian currency
- $300 in U.S. currency
A 36-year-old London man is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a Schedule II substance, as well as an offence related to possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.
The accused was released from custody and ordered to appear in court on Jan. 21, 2022.
