Environment

Weekly survey: Is guitar rock making a comeback?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted October 25, 2021 8:44 am
FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the "Blue Angel" Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince in the 1980s is polished at Julien's Auctions warehouse in Culver City, Calif. On Friday, June 19, 2020, the instrument shot past the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at the auction house. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello).
FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince in the 1980s is polished at Julien's Auctions warehouse in Culver City, Calif. On Friday, June 19, 2020, the instrument shot past the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at the auction house. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello).
While it’s never gone away, guitar-based music–especially on the alt-rock side of the leger–hasn’t been as popular as it once was, supplanted by everything from an infinite number of electronic sounds to banjos. New alt-rock (outside of a few bands like the Foo Fighters and Greta Van Fleet) doesn’t really, well, rock.However, Dave Grohl feels a change coming. In a recent interview, he says that “the dial is starting to turn back to guitar music…There are so many great bands out there that hopefully will start getting more attention.”And he’s right, especially if you look at the British indie scene. Guitars are coming back and coming back hard.Your thoughts? Do you feel the same as Dave? Or are you happy with the way things are?
