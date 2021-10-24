Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina’s Camp Marjorie seeking donations as winter nears

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 4:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Camp Marjorie receives multiple generous donations' Camp Marjorie receives multiple generous donations
WATCH: Camp Marjorie received multiple generous donations on Saturday. The camp organizers are looking to stock up on items as winter approaches.

As Regina prepares for its cold winter months, the need for food, clothing and shelter at Camp Marjorie increases.

Many organizations and community members have stepped up to donate, including a small contingent from Weyburn, Sask., who donated a truck-trailer full of necessities.

Read more: Regina tent city organizers call for end to ‘revolving door’ of homelessness

“Everything here besides the fence and the garbage can has been provided by the community — caring individuals who want to make sure that people are fed and looked after,” Shylo Stevenson, Regina needle recovery and community support communications officer said.

Local non-profit organization, the Comeback Society, raised $3,060 in order to provide the camp with a Gazebo tent, which will be used to house supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

Camp Marjorie, at last count, had 61 tents and just north of 100 people.

Read more: Advocates discuss effects of housing insecurity being seen throughout Saskatchewan

Stevenson wants people who hear about or the camp to keep an open mind.

“A lot of times we forget why we wore an orange shirt a few weeks ago and that’s what it comes down to. We have some inter-generational trauma and people lost in addictions. People need to come here with an open mind. It’s not as easy as going to get a job,” he said.

Donations are always welcome for the camp, but especially as Regina enters the winter. Warm clothing, sleeping bags, blankets and heaters will be in high demand.

Stevenson also encourages anyone with questions about the camp to reach out.

“People that don’t know should message us or come down and learn first-hand about the issues we are facing, why we can’t just flick the switch and get people back to where they need to be,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Camp Marjorie organizers want social services to ensure people are not stuck in ‘revolving door’ of homelessness' Camp Marjorie organizers want social services to ensure people are not stuck in ‘revolving door’ of homelessness
Camp Marjorie organizers want social services to ensure people are not stuck in ‘revolving door’ of homelessness
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagHomelessness tagRegina News tagPoverty tagDonations tagCamp Marjorie tagComeback Society tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers