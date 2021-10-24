Regina’s Camp Marjorie seeking donations as winter nears

Send this page to someone via email

As Regina prepares for its cold winter months, the need for food, clothing and shelter at Camp Marjorie increases.

Many organizations and community members have stepped up to donate, including a small contingent from Weyburn, Sask., who donated a truck-trailer full of necessities.

“Everything here besides the fence and the garbage can has been provided by the community — caring individuals who want to make sure that people are fed and looked after,” Shylo Stevenson, Regina needle recovery and community support communications officer said.

Local non-profit organization, the Comeback Society, raised $3,060 in order to provide the camp with a Gazebo tent, which will be used to house supplies.

Camp Marjorie, at last count, had 61 tents and just north of 100 people.

Stevenson wants people who hear about or the camp to keep an open mind.

“A lot of times we forget why we wore an orange shirt a few weeks ago and that’s what it comes down to. We have some inter-generational trauma and people lost in addictions. People need to come here with an open mind. It’s not as easy as going to get a job,” he said.

Donations are always welcome for the camp, but especially as Regina enters the winter. Warm clothing, sleeping bags, blankets and heaters will be in high demand.

Stevenson also encourages anyone with questions about the camp to reach out.

“People that don’t know should message us or come down and learn first-hand about the issues we are facing, why we can’t just flick the switch and get people back to where they need to be,” he said.

