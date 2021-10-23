St. Thomas, Ont. police seek man who reportedly stole $1,000 worth of teeth whitening products

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., are searching for a man possibly looking to brighten his smile.

Police say around 10:45 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 107 Edward St.

A staff member told police a man had walked into the store and allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of teeth whitening products before fleeing.

The suspect is described as an older white man, bald, wearing dark sweatpants, a blue sweater with a beaver logo, carrying a red jacket and walking with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224.

