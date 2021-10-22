University of Regina celebrates Fall convocation and new president

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina celebrated its Fall graduates this afternoon.

A record 1037 credentials were awarded to 998 students at the 2021 Fall Convocation Ceremony. Both are record numbers for a Fall Convocation.

Jeff Keshen was also officially installed as the university’s eighth president at the ceremony.

“This is the student’s special day, and to have it in person means so much more than having it virtually. I’m absolutely thrilled that we can be here in person. I wish that the stands were filled, but you know what it’s the best we can do under these circumstances and I think it expresses our commitment to making this an absolutely special day for them,” said Keshen.

The occasion marked the first return to an in-person convocation since 2019.

Attendance was limited to graduating students, a small University platform party, support staff and media members.

Grads who were unable to attend in person, along with friends and family of the graduates were able to watch a live broadcast of the event on the University’s Facebook page.