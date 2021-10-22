SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Most visitors to Guelph hospital will need to show proof of vaccination

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario hospital pilot program puts promising COVID-19 treatment to the test' Ontario hospital pilot program puts promising COVID-19 treatment to the test
WATCH: Medical officials have long said vaccines are the best line of defence against COVID-19. But for those who get infected, there’s also mounting interest in a promising treatment. Shallima Maharaj has more on a first-of-its-kind pilot under way in Hamilton.

Guelph General Hospital says it is joining other health centres by implementing a proof-of-vaccination requirement for visitors.

Officials said the move comes as an additional step to ensure the health and safety of staff and patients.

Read more: Kitchener hospitals to require visiting care partners to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

“Our goal is to balance the value essential visitors have in a patient’s healing process with the need to do everything we can to provide a safe environment for patients, staff and eventually volunteers,” said Melissa Skinner, vice-president of patient services and chief nursing executive.

The exceptions to the new rule are essential visitors of:

  • Emergency department patients
  • Critically ill patients receiving critical care
  • Patients for whom safe care cannot be provided without the support of the patient’s essential visitor
  • Paediatric patients
  • Patients experiencing a pregnancy loss

The hospital also added that a support person for women in labour or who are post-partum will be exempt.

Story continues below advertisement

The new rule applies only to visitors and not patients.

“No one will be denied care based on their vaccination status,” Skinner said.

“Now it is more important than ever to take every step we can to further support the safety and well-being of those who receive care, visit, or work our hospital.”

The new protocol comes into effect on Nov. 9.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario premier Ford, top doctor defend decision to roll back proof-of-vaccination starting January' COVID-19: Ontario premier Ford, top doctor defend decision to roll back proof-of-vaccination starting January
COVID-19: Ontario premier Ford, top doctor defend decision to roll back proof-of-vaccination starting January
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
