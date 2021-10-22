COVID-19: Most visitors to Guelph hospital will need to show proof of vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph General Hospital says it is joining other health centres by implementing a proof-of-vaccination requirement for visitors.

Officials said the move comes as an additional step to ensure the health and safety of staff and patients.

“Our goal is to balance the value essential visitors have in a patient’s healing process with the need to do everything we can to provide a safe environment for patients, staff and eventually volunteers,” said Melissa Skinner, vice-president of patient services and chief nursing executive.

The exceptions to the new rule are essential visitors of:

Emergency department patients

Critically ill patients receiving critical care

Patients for whom safe care cannot be provided without the support of the patient’s essential visitor

Paediatric patients

Patients experiencing a pregnancy loss

The hospital also added that a support person for women in labour or who are post-partum will be exempt.

The new rule applies only to visitors and not patients.

“No one will be denied care based on their vaccination status,” Skinner said.

“Now it is more important than ever to take every step we can to further support the safety and well-being of those who receive care, visit, or work our hospital.”

The new protocol comes into effect on Nov. 9.

