Police tactical team responds to weapons complaint in central Edmonton

Traffic was blocked off and police tactical teams moved into a central Edmonton neighbourhood late Friday morning.

Edmonton police said downtown division officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 95 Street and 109A/110 avenues earlier in the morning.

Traffic was then blocked off on 95 Street in that part of the McCauley neighbourhood and tactical team members also arrived.

View image in full screen Edmonton Police Service tactical team members responded to a weapons complaint near 95 Street and 109A/110 avenues in the McCauley neighbourhood on Friday, October 22, 2021. Global News

Shortly before 1 p.m., a police spokesperson said members were attempting to get residents to come out of a home in the area.

As of publishing, EPS said the situation was ongoing and no other details were available.