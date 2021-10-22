Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police tactical team responds to weapons complaint in central Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 3:34 pm
Edmonton Police Service members responded to a weapons complaint near 95 Street and 109A/110 avenues in the McCauley neighbourhood on Friday, October 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service members responded to a weapons complaint near 95 Street and 109A/110 avenues in the McCauley neighbourhood on Friday, October 22, 2021. Global News

Traffic was blocked off and police tactical teams moved into a central Edmonton neighbourhood late Friday morning.

Edmonton police said downtown division officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 95 Street and 109A/110 avenues earlier in the morning.

Traffic was then blocked off on 95 Street in that part of the McCauley neighbourhood and tactical team members also arrived.

Edmonton Police Service tactical team members responded to a weapons complaint near 95 Street and 109A/110 avenues in the McCauley neighbourhood on Friday, October 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service tactical team members responded to a weapons complaint near 95 Street and 109A/110 avenues in the McCauley neighbourhood on Friday, October 22, 2021. Global News

Shortly before 1 p.m., a police spokesperson said members were attempting to get residents to come out of a home in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 95% of Edmonton Police Service will be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 30

As of publishing, EPS said the situation was ongoing and no other details were available.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagweapons complaint tagcentral Edmonton tagMcCauley tagMcCauley neighbourhood tagMcCauley Edmonton tagEdmonton police tactical team tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers