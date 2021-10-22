Police tactical team responds to weapons complaint in central Edmonton

Traffic was blocked off and police tactical teams moved into a central Edmonton neighbourhood late Friday morning.
Edmonton police said downtown division officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 95 Street and 109A/110 avenues earlier in the morning.
Traffic was then blocked off on 95 Street in that part of the McCauley neighbourhood and tactical team members also arrived.
Shortly before 1 p.m., a police spokesperson said members were attempting to get residents to come out of a home in the area.
As of publishing, EPS said the situation was ongoing and no other details were available.
