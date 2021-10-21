Teen charged with hit and run that sent cyclist to hospital: Regina Police

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy is facing hit and run charges after a collision on Tuesday morning that sent a male cyclist to hospital with serious injuries.

Regina police say the collision happened at 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue East and Fleury Street.

Preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan hit the cyclist, who was heading westbound at the intersection.

Police allege the driver of the van then fled the scene, continuing west on Dewdney.

On Wednesday, officers arrested the teen. He is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on this charge on Dec. 6 in Youth Court.

The teen cannot be named publicly in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 35-year-old cyclist is still in hospital.

