Blue Grotto Nightclub in Kamloops, B.C. warns of COVID-19 exposure after positive cases

A COVID-19 situation is developing at the Blue Grotto Nightclub in downtown Kamloops, B.C., after a concert on Thursday, Oct. 14.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 20, the nightclub says three out of 51 attendees and four out of 13 band members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Blue Grotto said that five staff members are being tested on Wednesday and the business encourages anyone who attended the Belvedere show and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate and get testes as soon as possible.
“This is not an announcement to be taken lightly,” the Blue Grotto stated.
“We had 56 vaccinated people in for a four-hour show, seated and mask protocols followed. As for the status of the club, we will be reaching out to Interior Health for advice.”The Blue Grotto emphasizes that the COVID-19 situation is likely, or able, to change.
Interior Health said that no outbreak is being declared at Blue Grotto at this time.
“Interior Health does not provide specific details about individual cases — including locations — unless there are broader exposure risks. If there is a broader risk to other individuals or the community, Interior Health will issue a public notification. A public exposure is listed on this page when a public health investigation indicates that contact tracing has not been able to reach people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.”Interior Health says anyone at risk of exposure to any case will be contacted directly by public health contact tracers.A list of public exposures in Interior Health can be viewed online.
