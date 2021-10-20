Blue Grotto Nightclub in Kamloops, B.C. warns of COVID-19 exposure after positive cases

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 situation is developing at the Blue Grotto Nightclub in downtown Kamloops, B.C., after a concert on Thursday, Oct. 14.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 20, the nightclub says three out of 51 attendees and four out of 13 band members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Blue Grotto said that five staff members are being tested on Wednesday and the business encourages anyone who attended the Belvedere show and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate and get testes as soon as possible.

“This is not an announcement to be taken lightly,” the Blue Grotto stated.

"We had 56 vaccinated people in for a four-hour show, seated and mask protocols followed. As for the status of the club, we will be reaching out to Interior Health for advice."The Blue Grotto emphasizes that the COVID-19 situation is likely, or able, to change. Read more: Downtown Kelowna nightclub listed for potential COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health said that no outbreak is being declared at Blue Grotto at this time.