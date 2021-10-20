Menu

Health

Blue Grotto Nightclub in Kamloops, B.C. warns of COVID-19 exposure after positive cases

By The Staff Aaron Schulze, CFJC Today
Posted October 20, 2021 5:13 pm
The Blue Grotto Nightclub in Kamloops, B.C., said despite proof of vaccination, several COVID-19 cases have been linked to a concert it hosted on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
The Blue Grotto Nightclub in Kamloops, B.C., said despite proof of vaccination, several COVID-19 cases have been linked to a concert it hosted on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. CFJC Today/File photo

A COVID-19 situation is developing at the Blue Grotto Nightclub in downtown Kamloops, B.C., after a concert on Thursday, Oct. 14.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 20, the nightclub says three out of 51 attendees and four out of 13 band members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Blue Grotto said that five staff members are being tested on Wednesday and the business encourages anyone who attended the Belvedere show and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate and get testes as soon as possible.

Read more: Cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna nightclub: Interior Health

“This is not an announcement to be taken lightly,” the Blue Grotto stated.
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Should B.C. businesses like nightclubs require vaccines to enter?' Should B.C. businesses like nightclubs require vaccines to enter?
Should B.C. businesses like nightclubs require vaccines to enter? – Jul 27, 2021
“We had 56 vaccinated people in for a four-hour show, seated and mask protocols followed. As for the status of the club, we will be reaching out to Interior Health for advice.”The Blue Grotto emphasizes that the COVID-19 situation is likely, or able, to change.

Read more: Downtown Kelowna nightclub listed for potential COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health said that no outbreak is being declared at Blue Grotto at this time.
Click to play video: 'Many B.C. nightclubs holding out for Stage 4 reopening' Many B.C. nightclubs holding out for Stage 4 reopening
Many B.C. nightclubs holding out for Stage 4 reopening – Aug 1, 2021
“Interior Health does not provide specific details about individual cases — including locations — unless there are broader exposure risks. If there is a broader risk to other individuals or the community, Interior Health will issue a public notification. A public exposure is listed on this page when a public health investigation indicates that contact tracing has not been able to reach people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.”Interior Health says anyone at risk of exposure to any case will be contacted directly by public health contact tracers.A list of public exposures in Interior Health can be viewed online.
