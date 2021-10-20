Kitchener Rangers keep perfect record after 4-2 win against Guelph Storm

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers are now 3-0 against their Highway 7 rivals the Guelph Storm this season following a 4-2 win at the Aud on Tuesday evening.

Mitchell Martin scored twice while Mike Petizian and Roman Schmidt also potted goals for the Rangers.

Kitchener held a 4-0 lead into the third period before Cam Allen scored on the powerplay for the Storm at the 8:32 mark for his first career goal in the Ontario Hockey League.

Matthew Papais then scored his second goal of the season a few minutes later.

Jackson Parsons made 21 saves in the Rangers’ win, while Owen Bennett stopped 17 shots in the loss.

Rangers remain unbeaten in the 2021-22 season with a 4-0 record, while the Storm are 1-3-1 through five games.

Both teams return to action on Friday with the Rangers hosting the Windsor Spitfires and the Storm heading to Sarnia to play the Sting.

The two rivals will then play each other again on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre in downtown Guelph.

All of the Guelph Storm games can be heard on 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott.