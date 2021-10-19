Menu

Money

Sleep Country Canada buying weighted blanket company Hush Blankets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 11:21 am
David Friesema, the CEO of Sleep Country Canada, sits on the new "Bloom" mattress, as he poses for a photo at a store in Toronto on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. View image in full screen
David Friesema, the CEO of Sleep Country Canada, sits on the new "Bloom" mattress, as he poses for a photo at a store in Toronto on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has signed a deal to buy Hush Blankets, a direct-to-consumer seller of weighted blankets, pillows, sheets and bed-in-a-box mattresses.

Under the deal, Sleep Country will acquire a 52 per cent stake in Hush for $25 million.

Click to play video: 'Tips to get a better sleep' Tips to get a better sleep
Tips to get a better sleep – Mar 18, 2020

The company has also agreed to buy the other 48 per cent in annual 16 percentage point stake increments starting March 31, 2023, at a price based on the business’s financial performance.

Story continues below advertisement

Hush was founded in 2017 by Lior Ohayon and Aaron Spivak and launched a weighted blanket in Canada in 2018.

Sleep Country says Hush will continue to operate as an independent business led by Ohayon and Spivak and a board including senior management from Sleep Country and Hush.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
