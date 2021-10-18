Menu

Economy

All-electric ambulances to hit Quebec roads starting in 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2021 4:11 pm
A paramedic is shown next to an ambulance outside a hospital in Montreal, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. View image in full screen
A paramedic is shown next to an ambulance outside a hospital in Montreal, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec will be seeing its first all-electric ambulances hit the road next year, which will position the province as a leader in electric transportation, provincial Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon announced Monday.

Demers Ambulances and Lion Electric, two leading manufacturers of vehicles in North America, unveiled at a news conference Monday a new model their first 100 per cent electric ambulances.

Demers Ambulances president Alain Brunelle spoke in Beloeil, south of Montreal, alongside Lion Electric president Marc Bedard where they said the new model was also designed according to needs expressed by paramedics.

Read more: Quebec issues new proof of COVID-19 vaccination for travel outside province

Brunelle said they have been developing the new ergonomic ambulances over the past five years with the help of paramedics’ feedback.

The companies plan to deploy 1,500 vehicles in North America before 2026 before marketing it globally with financial support from the federal and provincial governments,

Bedard said the new model is not only an energetic revolution, but also a way to offer better security for patients and workers.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said the new ambulance is a “small hospital” that will provide faster and better care across the province.

