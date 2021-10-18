Menu

Traffic

Driver escapes after pickup crashes into Otonabee River south of Lakefield: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 2:31 pm
A pickup truck crashed into the Otonabee River near the village of Lakefield on Monday morning. View image in full screen
A pickup truck crashed into the Otonabee River near the village of Lakefield on Monday morning. OPP photo

A driver was able to safely get out of the water after crashing into the Otonabee River in Selwyn Township on Monday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7 a.m. emergency crews responded to the crash along County Road 32 just south of the village of Lakefield, which is located 15 kilometres north of Peterborough.

“Reports are the driver is out of the water, was able to get out on their own before firefighters arrived,” OPP said in a tweet.

OPP say the driver was not injured and tells Global News the individual was charged with careless driving and driving while suspended.

No name was released.

The incident remains under investigation, OPP said.

