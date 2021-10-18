New waste collection system rolls out in Simcoe County Nov. 1

Send this page to someone via email

A new, automated waste collection system will roll out in Simcoe County on Nov. 1.

The county is also moving to a four-day collection schedule to allow crews to return to any missed areas on Fridays due to inclement weather.

Under the new schedule, many households will have a new collection day and time.

About 450,000 carts have been distributed ahead of the Nov. 1 change.

Officials say all eligible residences and businesses should receive three new waste carts by Oct. 23.

Miller Waste Services is the company that will collect waste in Simcoe County as of Nov. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

4:21 City of Peterborough works toward commencing green waste collection City of Peterborough works toward commencing green waste collection – Oct 26, 2020