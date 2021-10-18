Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New waste collection system rolls out in Simcoe County Nov. 1

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 1:27 pm
The County of Simcoe administration centre on Highway 26. View image in full screen
The County of Simcoe administration centre on Highway 26. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A new, automated waste collection system will roll out in Simcoe County on Nov. 1.

The county is also moving to a four-day collection schedule to allow crews to return to any missed areas on Fridays due to inclement weather.

Read more: Plans for 2nd RVH hospital campus in Innisfil, Ont. unveiled by local officials

Under the new schedule, many households will have a new collection day and time.

About 450,000 carts have been distributed ahead of the Nov. 1 change.

Officials say all eligible residences and businesses should receive three new waste carts by Oct. 23.

Miller Waste Services is the company that will collect waste in Simcoe County as of Nov. 1.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City of Peterborough works toward commencing green waste collection' City of Peterborough works toward commencing green waste collection
City of Peterborough works toward commencing green waste collection – Oct 26, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Simcoe County tagSimcoe County news tagSimcoe County waste collection tagSimcoe County garbage collection tagSimcoe County organics collection tagSimcoe County garbage tagSimcoe County blue bin collection tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers