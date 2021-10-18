Menu

Crime

Police searching for suspects after shooting in Vaughan, 2 women injured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 1:02 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say they are seeking suspects after a shooting in Vaughan early Monday that left two women injured.

Police said they responded to the area of Langstaff Road and Silmar Drive for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said officers found a car at the scene with a bullet hole through one of  the doors and several shell casings.

Read more: 2 charged with 1st-degree murder in 2019 double shooting at Markham restaurant

Officers then found a secondary scene near Valeria Boulevard, north of Langstaff Road, at a nearby plaza.

Police said officers found two women at Cortellucci Vaughan hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Police said they are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area that have not yet spoken to police. Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance of the area or dashcam footage.

