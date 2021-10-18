Hockey mom charged after refusing to provide proof of vaccination: Aylmer, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Aylmer, Ont., say a 53-year-old woman is facing charges after refusing to provide proof of vaccination and subsequently refusing to leave an arena on Thursday.

Officers say they were called to the East Elgin Sports Complex because of “a hockey parent not co-operating with complex staff.”

Police say officers found a woman who was asked by staff to leave the arena after refusing to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a medical exemption as required under the province’s vaccine certificate program.

The woman refused to leave, police say, and officers “attempted to educate” her and explain “the consequences should she not leave the premises as requested by staff.”

Still, the woman refused to leave and police say the service ended up removing her.

Police say the woman is facing a charge of obstructing a peace officer and failing to leave premises when directed to do so.