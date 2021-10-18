Menu

Crime

Halifax police arrest 2nd inmate who escaped from Dartmouth jail

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 8:38 am
The Department of Justice says Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, and Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, escaped the facility around 8:51 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021. View image in full screen
The Department of Justice says Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, and Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, escaped the facility around 8:51 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021. Nova Scotia Department of Justice

Police in Halifax have arrested the second of two men who they say escaped from the correctional facility in Dartmouth last month.

Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, and Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility on the evening of Sept. 23, police have said.

Clarke was arrested on Oct. 4 in Halifax, while police continued to search for Smith.

On Saturday, police said they saw Smith in the area of Rosedale Avenue and Ropewalk Lane in Dartmouth.

Smith allegedly fled on foot when officers approached him. A short time later, police say officers arrested Smith without incident in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Wyse Road in Dartmouth.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Report highlights concerns over N.S. prison conditions' Report highlights concerns over N.S. prison conditions
Report highlights concerns over N.S. prison conditions – Jul 26, 2021

Smith was on remand at the facility for several charges, including driving while disqualified, failure to attend court, breaches of conditions, robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and charges are anticipated.

 

 

