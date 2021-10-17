RCMP seek missing man after rental truck found on B.C. interior logging road

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the British Columbia interior are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man whose truck was found abandoned on a forestry road.

Clearwater RCMP says Daniel Ritchie, 35, was last heard from on Oct. 13.

Ritchie’s usual vehicle was in for repairs, and the rental truck he was using as a replacement was found about 14 kilometres up the 1130 Forest Service Rd. near Dunn Lake Road in East Blackpool.

Read more: Missing Port Alberni man may be in Kelowna

Police say the rental was due to be returned this weekend. Ritchie did have some scheduled time off, but was due back at work on Monday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

2:19 What is a Silver Alert? What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020