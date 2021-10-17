Menu

Crime

RCMP seek missing man after rental truck found on B.C. interior logging road

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 2:27 pm
Police are asking for the public's help to locate Daniel Ritchie, after the truck he was driving was found abandoned on a forestry road in the B.C. interior.
Police are asking for the public's help to locate Daniel Ritchie, after the truck he was driving was found abandoned on a forestry road in the B.C. interior. RCMP

RCMP in the British Columbia interior are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man whose truck was found abandoned on a forestry road.

Clearwater RCMP says Daniel Ritchie, 35, was last heard from on Oct. 13.

Ritchie’s usual vehicle was in for repairs, and the rental truck he was using as a replacement was found about 14 kilometres up the 1130 Forest Service Rd. near Dunn Lake Road in East Blackpool.

Police say the rental was due to be returned this weekend. Ritchie did have some scheduled time off, but was due back at work on Monday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

