Canada

Quebec reports 532 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 12:35 pm
Quebec reported 532 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and four more deaths related to the virus.

Of the latest infections, 341 were among people who were either unvaccinated or two weeks removed from a first dose.

Health authorities say hospitalizations fell by six to 303 and the number of patients in intensive care dropped by two to 76.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 562.

Quebec public health said it administered 11,403 vaccines on Saturday, including more than 7,553 second doses.

The province says about 90 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one shot, while 86 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

— with files from the Canadian Press

