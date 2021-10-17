Menu

Environment

At least 18 dead in south India as heavy rains trigger landslides, flood villages

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 17, 2021 10:29 am
Click to play video: 'Cyclone Tauktae: At least 16 dead as India’s west coast hit with torrential rain, wind blasts' Cyclone Tauktae: At least 16 dead as India’s west coast hit with torrential rain, wind blasts
WATCH: Cyclone Tauktae: At least 16 dead as India’s west coast hit with torrential rain, wind blasts – May 17, 2021

At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Officials said rescuers recovered the bodies in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where the heavy downpours triggered massive landslides, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.

Read more: Son of Indian minister arrested after 9 farmers killed amid escalating protests

The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army deployed teams to help with rescue efforts as several are still feared to be missing.

On Saturday, when the heavy rains began, television reports showed people wading through chest-deep waters to rescue passengers from a bus that was nearly submerged by the torrents flooding the roads.

Click to play video: 'Residents in flood-hit eastern India use boats to commute' Residents in flood-hit eastern India use boats to commute
Residents in flood-hit eastern India use boats to commute – Jun 22, 2021

The state chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, urged residents on Sunday to exercise extreme caution even though the intense rainfall has since subsided. Over a 100 relief camps have been set up, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the chief minister and added that authorities were working to rescue those affected. “I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he said in a tweet.

In 2018, Kerala suffered catastrophic floods when heavy downpours amid the monsoon season killed 223 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
