Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge, Ont. man arrested following child pornography investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 4:21 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old Cambridge, Ont., man in connection with a recent child pornography investigation.

Police say an investigation began in July after they received a tip from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding a person possessing and uploading child pornography in January.

Read more: Waterloo Police arrest 2 Friday after separate child pornography investigations

They say the investigation led them to search a home in Cambridge on Wednesday before they made an arrest on Friday.

Police say the man is facing multiple charges including possession of child pornography and making child pornography.

Read more: Kitchener man facing child porn charges after investigation spurred by social media company

Story continues below advertisement

They say he is currently in custody as he awaits a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada' Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada
Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada – Jul 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagCambridge man arrested tagWaterloo arrest tagWaterloo Regional Police child porn tagCambridge man arrested child porn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers