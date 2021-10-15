Cambridge, Ont. man arrested following child pornography investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old Cambridge, Ont., man in connection with a recent child pornography investigation.

Police say an investigation began in July after they received a tip from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding a person possessing and uploading child pornography in January.

Read more: Waterloo Police arrest 2 Friday after separate child pornography investigations

They say the investigation led them to search a home in Cambridge on Wednesday before they made an arrest on Friday.

Police say the man is facing multiple charges including possession of child pornography and making child pornography.

Read more: Kitchener man facing child porn charges after investigation spurred by social media company

Story continues below advertisement

They say he is currently in custody as he awaits a bail hearing.

5:45 Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada – Jul 15, 2021