St. Lawrence College to offer 4-year nursing degree program

As of September, St. Lawrence College (SLC) began to offer a new nursing degree program.

“It’s so important for our local health agencies in Cornwall and Brockville and Kingston, and all of the agencies surrounding those areas, to have highly-qualified and skilled and trained nurses. That’s why it was so important for St. Lawrence to be able to provide that opportunity for our students,” said Glenn Vollebregt, the president and CEO of SLC.

Ontario’s minister of colleges and universities, Jill Dunlop, was at the Kingston campus today to congratulate the school on the recent launch of its four-year nursing degree program.

This comes after the government recently announced a $35 million investment to increase enrolment in nursing programs.

“It’s about access, it’s about talent, and it’s about keeping our own talent in our local communities,” Vollebregt added.

The province is also providing about $870,000 to help increase enrolment in nursing education programs at St. Lawrence.

The school welcomed its first class of students into the bachelor of science nursing program last month.

