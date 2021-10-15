Menu

Traffic

Fatal crash involving train, vehicle under investigation in New Tecumseth, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 12:02 pm
Two people are dead following a crash involving a train and a vehicle in New Tecumseth, Ont. View image in full screen
Two people are dead following a crash involving a train and a vehicle in New Tecumseth, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a train and a car that took place in New Tecumseth, Ont., on Thursday night.

At about 11:05 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 5th Line, where they immediately started helping five occupants from the car.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was confirmed dead at the scene, while four others were sent to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries. One individual who was sent to the hospital later succumbed to their injuries.

Police are withholding the deceaseds’ identities until next of kin are notified.

The OPP technical traffic collision investigators were at the scene Thursday night.

Since then, the road has been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Two cargo trains crash, causing derailment in Prescott, Ont.' Two cargo trains crash, causing derailment in Prescott, Ont.
Two cargo trains crash, causing derailment in Prescott, Ont – Sep 2, 2021
