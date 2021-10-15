Menu

Comments

Crime

Edmonton homicide section takes over investigation into missing woman

By Caley Ramsay The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 11:47 am
Edmonton police say the disappearance of Nicole Frenchman, 23, is now considered suspicious and under investigation by homicide detectives. View image in full screen
Edmonton police say the disappearance of Nicole Frenchman, 23, is now considered suspicious and under investigation by homicide detectives. Courtesy, EPS

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over an investigation into a missing 23-year-old woman.

Nicole Frenchman was reported missing on Aug. 10. When the EPS put out a media release seeking public assistance to locate the woman on Aug. 16, officers said there was no indication to suggest foul play at the time.

At the time, police also said Frenchman was last seen in downtown Edmonton on Friday, July 9.

In an update on Friday morning, police said investigators have since learned the last communication from Frenchman’s phone was early in the morning on July 10. She was last seen getting into a larger, possibly grey pickup truck with oversized tires and a lift kit in the Kingsway area on the same day.

“Police have found no other evidence of life since then,” the EPS said.

Frenchman’s disappearance is now being treated as suspicious.

The 23-year-old is described as five feet four inches, about 130 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She has several noticeable tattoos, including one on her upper right chest of a woman wearing a crown. Frenchman has a dreamcatcher tattooed on her right forearm and a flower and dollar sign on her right hand, according to police.

Edmonton police say Nicole Frenchman, 23, had a tattoo of a woman with a crown on her upper chest. View image in full screen
Edmonton police say Nicole Frenchman, 23, had a tattoo of a woman with a crown on her upper chest. Courtesy, EPS

Anyone with information on Frenchman’s disappearance is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
