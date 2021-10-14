Peterborough woman arrested for assault of spouse: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman was arrested following a reported stabbing at a residence on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Hunter Street East for reports of a verbal argument that had escalated and that a “possible stabbing” had occurred.

Police located a male at the scene with a neck injury. He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

Investigators also recovered a knife at the scene, police said.

A 44-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (spousal).

She was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released.