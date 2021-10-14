Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman arrested for assault of spouse: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 11:09 am
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
According to police, a male was found with a neck injury following reports of a possible stabbing at a residence. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman was arrested following a reported stabbing at a residence on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Hunter Street East for reports of a verbal argument that had escalated and that a “possible stabbing” had occurred.

Police located a male at the scene with a neck injury. He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

Read more: Peterborough man charged after firearm pointed during family dispute, police say

Investigators also recovered a knife at the scene, police said.

A 44-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (spousal).

She was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released.

Click to play video: 'Love and relationship coach motivated to help survivors of domestic abuse' Love and relationship coach motivated to help survivors of domestic abuse
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagPeterborough Police Service tagDomestic Violence tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagdomestic incident tagspousal assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers