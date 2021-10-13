Oshawa man charged with assault at business in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa man has been charged following an altercation at a business in Lindsay on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance at a business on Highway 35 South.

Police say one man reportedly attacked a known man inside the business, resulting in medical attention for the victim.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say he was located a short time later and arrested.

Austin Abderrahman, 25, of Oshawa was charged with assault.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 18.

