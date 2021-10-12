Menu

Canada

Seasonal park, amenity closures to start this week, says City of Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 8:15 pm
The City of Kelowna says water shutoffs are necessary to prevent pipes from freezing throughout the cold months of the year. On Oct. 31, the gates to Kasugai Garden Park will close and reopen next spring. View image in full screen
The City of Kelowna says water shutoffs are necessary to prevent pipes from freezing throughout the cold months of the year. On Oct. 31, the gates to Kasugai Garden Park will close and reopen next spring. Global News

With cool, autumn days now in the forecast, the City of Kelowna says seasonal park and amenity closures will begin this week.

An example of those closures includes park washrooms and water fountains being closed as of Friday, Oct. 15.

“Water shutoffs are necessary to prevent pipes from freezing throughout the cold months of the year,” the city said in a press release.

“All washrooms and water fountains are expected to re-open in early April, weather permitting.”

Read more: Winter tires mandatory on most B.C. highways starting Oct. 1

The city also said the gates to Kasugai Garden Park will close on Sunday, Oct. 31, and reopen in the spring.

Washrooms will remain open at Stuart Park, Gerstmar Park, Boyce-Gyro Park, Rowcliffe Park and City Park during this time.

Further, the Queensway Transit Exchange washroom will also remain open throughout the year.

For more information about Kelowna’s parks, visit the city’s website.

