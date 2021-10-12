Seasonal park, amenity closures to start this week, says City of Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

With cool, autumn days now in the forecast, the City of Kelowna says seasonal park and amenity closures will begin this week.

An example of those closures includes park washrooms and water fountains being closed as of Friday, Oct. 15.

“Water shutoffs are necessary to prevent pipes from freezing throughout the cold months of the year,” the city said in a press release.

“All washrooms and water fountains are expected to re-open in early April, weather permitting.”

The city also said the gates to Kasugai Garden Park will close on Sunday, Oct. 31, and reopen in the spring.

Story continues below advertisement

Washrooms will remain open at Stuart Park, Gerstmar Park, Boyce-Gyro Park, Rowcliffe Park and City Park during this time.

Further, the Queensway Transit Exchange washroom will also remain open throughout the year.

For more information about Kelowna’s parks, visit the city’s website.

1:48 Record gas prices expected to stay high into winter Record gas prices expected to stay high into winter