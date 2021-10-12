10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 19

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 5,060.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph fell by one over the Thanksgiving long weekend to 19, with another 11 recoveries.

Total resolved cases climbed to 4,996 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, 12 new cases have been confirmed, with the case count there now at 2,011.

Active cases have increased to 21 in the county with 11 new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are six cases being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting two cases among two schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

A school-wide outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Saint-René-Goupil on Scottsdale Drive has been declared over.

The University of Guelph is reporting one active case on campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population for a vaccine.

That means 83.6 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 87.4 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 89.1 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.8 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 76.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.9 per cent have received one dose.

Last week, about 3,950 vaccine shots were administered, including about 1,150 first doses, roughly 1,900 second doses and about 900 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 78.9 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 81.3 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Upper Grand says 87.3 per cent of its permanent employees have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 6, while Wellington Catholic says 88.3 per cent have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 29.

