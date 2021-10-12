Menu

Canada

Toronto’s homeless community, advocates demand better winter plan from city officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2021 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions' Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions
WATCH ABOVE: Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions – Jul 22, 2021

TORONTO — Members of Toronto’s homeless community and their advocates say they want a better winter plan from the city.

The Shelter Housing Justice Network, which represents members of the homeless community and those who work with them, has issued a report with several recommendations for the city to implement.

It says leases on hotels used for the homeless during the pandemic should be extended through the winter.

Read more: 29-year-old man charged in connection with Toronto encampment protest

The group would also like the city’s no-camping bylaw repealed to allow those who are homeless to sleep in Toronto parks.

The city cleared several homeless encampments from parks this past summer, saying they were unsafe.

Story continues below advertisement

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the winter plan recommendations.

Click to play video: 'City of Toronto clearing homeless encampment at Alexandra park' City of Toronto clearing homeless encampment at Alexandra park
City of Toronto clearing homeless encampment at Alexandra park – Jul 20, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
