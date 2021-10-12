Menu

World

La Palma volcano continues to erupt as officials lift lockdown order

By Bart Biesemans and Silvio Castellanos Reuters
Posted October 12, 2021 7:35 am
Click to play video: 'La Palma volcano: Lava engulfs cement factory forcing new lockdowns' La Palma volcano: Lava engulfs cement factory forcing new lockdowns
WATCH: Lava engulfs cement factory forcing new lockdowns.

More than 3,000 residents of La Palma were told on Tuesday they can leave their homes after authorities ended a lockdown caused by a thick cloud of smoke from a volcano that has devastated the Spanish Canary Island.

A stream of red-hot lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano engulfed a cement plant on Monday, raising clouds of smoke and prompting authorities to order people in the area stay at home.

Read more: La Palma volcano prompts lockdown as lava destroys cement plant

Emergency services instructed residents in the towns of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane to remain indoors, shut their windows and turn off air conditioning units to avoid inhaling toxic fumes from the burning cement plant as it was being gradually swallowed by the lava.

On Tuesday, authorities said the smoke cloud had passed and the air quality had improved so 3,500 residents could leave their homes.

Click to play video: 'La Palma volcano: Lava lights up sky as island residents both scared, ‘fascinated’ by eruptions' La Palma volcano: Lava lights up sky as island residents both scared, ‘fascinated’ by eruptions
La Palma volcano: Lava lights up sky as island residents both scared, ‘fascinated’ by eruptions

There were 18 seismic movements on Tuesday, the strongest measuring 3.8, according to the Spanish National Geological Institute.

Lava from the eruption that began on Sept. 19 has laid waste to a total area of nearly 600 hectares, said Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan.

After the volcano’s cone partially collapsed on Saturday, a new river of lava streamed towards the sea, devouring banana and avocado plantations and most of the remaining houses in the town of Todoque.

Read more: La Palma volcano: Large blocks of lava flow down as tremors shake villages

Torrents of molten rock have destroyed 1,186 buildings in the three weeks since the eruption, the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute said.

About 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley, Silvio Castellanos, Bart Biesemans; Editing by Giles Elgood)

© 2021 Reuters
