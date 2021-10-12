Menu

Canada

Man in his 50s presumed drowned on Montreal’s south shore

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 8:54 am
Police search the waterfront in Brossard for a missing man on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Police search the waterfront in Brossard for a missing man on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

Quebec provincial police dive teams have been deployed on the banks of the St. Lawrence River as the search for a 52-year-old man continues Tuesday morning.

Sûreté du Québec divers are combing the river bed to retrieve the body of a man who police suspect drowned after going missing Monday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Recreational boating: Canadian Coast Guard promoting water safety in Montreal' Recreational boating: Canadian Coast Guard promoting water safety in Montreal
Recreational boating: Canadian Coast Guard promoting water safety in Montreal – Jul 23, 2021

Longueuil police spokesperson Melanie Mercille says the man is presumed to have drowned after falling into the water trying to receive an object near the Parc des Vélos bike path in Brossard.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, searches were done on foot and on the water with help from the Canadian Coast Guard.

