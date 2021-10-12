Man in his 50s presumed drowned on Montreal’s south shore

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police dive teams have been deployed on the banks of the St. Lawrence River as the search for a 52-year-old man continues Tuesday morning.

Sûreté du Québec divers are combing the river bed to retrieve the body of a man who police suspect drowned after going missing Monday afternoon.

1:58 Recreational boating: Canadian Coast Guard promoting water safety in Montreal Recreational boating: Canadian Coast Guard promoting water safety in Montreal – Jul 23, 2021

Longueuil police spokesperson Melanie Mercille says the man is presumed to have drowned after falling into the water trying to receive an object near the Parc des Vélos bike path in Brossard.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, searches were done on foot and on the water with help from the Canadian Coast Guard.