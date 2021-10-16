People from across the globe tuned in to virtual SARscene event in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The annual SARscene event was held in Saskatoon at Prairieland Park.

The national conference brings search and rescue disciplines through air, ground and marine organizations together. It has been featured each year in cities throughout Canada – this was Saskatoon’s first time hosting.

Volunteers with the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association have been providing service to the province for years.

The virtual event started on Sept. 25 and wrapped up on Oct. 3, with more than 1,100 participants attending from all over the world.

It featured a number of exhibits, educational tools, networking and multiple presenters.

Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV) president Scott Wright said the event is an opportunity to interact globally with one common goal — search and rescue betterment.

“What we are looking for is people to connect to best practices, said Wright. “Learn, themselves on how search and rescue get done better. This event is all about practitioners around the world learning to do better things.”

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the event.