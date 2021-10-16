Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

People from across the globe tuned in to virtual SARscene event in Saskatoon

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 2:30 pm
SARscene celebrated their 25th anniversary with a stop in Saskatoon for the first time. View image in full screen
SARscene celebrated their 25th anniversary with a stop in Saskatoon for the first time. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

The annual SARscene event was held in Saskatoon at Prairieland Park.

The national conference brings search and rescue disciplines through air, ground and marine organizations together. It has been featured each year in cities throughout Canada – this was Saskatoon’s first time hosting.

Volunteers with the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association have been providing service to the province for years.

Read more: Search and rescue crews looking for missing fisherman off N.S. coast

The virtual event started on Sept. 25 and wrapped up on Oct. 3, with more than 1,100 participants attending from all over the world.

It featured a number of exhibits, educational tools, networking and multiple presenters.

Story continues below advertisement

Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV) president Scott Wright said the event is an opportunity to interact globally with one common goal — search and rescue betterment.

“What we are looking for is people to connect to best practices, said Wright. “Learn, themselves on how search and rescue get done better. This event is all about practitioners around the world learning to do better things.”

Read more: 2021 offers record number of calls for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the event.

Click to play video: 'B.C. hikers performed innovative rescue with turban at Golden Ears Provincial Park' B.C. hikers performed innovative rescue with turban at Golden Ears Provincial Park
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSearch and Rescue tagSaskatoon tagPrairieland Park tagWater Rescue tagSearch and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers tagair rescue tagground rescue tagSARSAV tagSARscene tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers