Canada

2 dead, 1 injured in southwestern Ontario crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2021 9:31 am
A Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

ST. THOMAS, Ont. – Provincial police say two people are dead after two pickup trucks collided in southwestern Ontario Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in Elgin County, just east of St. Thomas, Ont.

Police say two pickups were travelling north on Richmond Road when one of them entered a ditch and rolled several times, ejecting the driver and passenger.

Read more: Pedestrian struck in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

Investigators say one person died at the scene, a second succumbed to their injuries in hospital, and a third person who had been in the vehicle was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second pickup wasn’t hurt.

The identity of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators say speed, alcohol and lack of seatbelts are being considered as contributing factors, and they’re asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the incident to contact Elgin County OPP.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
