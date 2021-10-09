Quebec reports 602 COVID 19 cases, two deaths as hospitalizations go down

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 602 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

In a news release Saturday, the province says 297 people are in hospital with 84 of them in intensive care.

On Friday, Quebec’s public health institute said there were fewer workplace COVID-19 outbreaks for the second week running, which ended Oct. 2.

The health department says 13,738 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday.

The public health institute says 89.8 per cent of Quebec residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine and 86.3 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Health Minister Christian Dube has said groups representing health-care professionals should make COVID-19 vaccination a condition for their members to remain in good standing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2021.