Thanksgiving Day civic services for Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon has announced a number of adjusted civic services and facility hours for Thanksgiving Day, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
City hall
- All administrative offices are closed on Monday, Oct. 11. City hall will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 8 a.m.
Remai Modern
- Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Waste collections
- Garbage (black cart) – collections as scheduled.
- Recycling (blue cart) – collections as scheduled.
- Organics (subscription green cart) – collections as scheduled.
Landfill
- Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Compost depots
- The west compost depot will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The east compost depot will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saskatoon Transit services
- Fixed route public transit will run on holiday hours.
- On Demand Transit will not run.
- Access Transit will be open for calls and providing trips from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Pay parking
- Payment is not required.
- Motorists are reminded by the city that all other parking requirements remain in effect, including parking time limits.
Municipal impound lot
- Vehicles will not be released to the public.
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo
- Zoo will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Forestry Farm Park will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Golf courses
- Regular hours of operation. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. at Holiday Park, Wildwood and Silverwood.
Leisure centres
- Cosmo Civic Centre – Closed.
- Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre – Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lakewood Civic Centre – Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lawson Civic Centre – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saskatoon Field House – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Shaw Centre – Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Terry Fox Track – Closed.
Indoor rinks
- Open regular hours of operation.
- Parent and tot skating at ACT and Cosmo arenas from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
