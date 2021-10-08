Menu

Canada

Thanksgiving Day civic services for Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 6:05 pm
Saskatoon civic services and facility closures during Civic Holiday on Monday, August 3, 2015. View image in full screen
Here is what’s open and closed for Saskatoon civic services and facilities for Thanksgiving Day. File / Global News

The City of Saskatoon has announced a number of adjusted civic services and facility hours for Thanksgiving Day, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

City hall

  • All administrative offices are closed on Monday, Oct. 11. City hall will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 8 a.m.

Read more: Mandatory proof of vaccination coming for Saskatoon leisure centres, indoor rinks

Remai Modern

  • Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waste collections

  • Garbage (black cart) – collections as scheduled.
  • Recycling (blue cart) – collections as scheduled.
  • Organics (subscription green cart) – collections as scheduled.

Landfill

  • Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Compost depots

  • The west compost depot will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The east compost depot will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit services

  • Fixed route public transit will run on holiday hours.
  • On Demand Transit will not run.
  • Access Transit will be open for calls and providing trips from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pay parking

  • Payment is not required.
  • Motorists are reminded by the city that all other parking requirements remain in effect, including parking time limits.

Municipal impound lot

  • Vehicles will not be released to the public.
Friendship Inn preparing ahead of Thanksgiving meal

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

  • Zoo will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Forestry Farm Park will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Golf courses

  • Regular hours of operation. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. at Holiday Park, Wildwood and Silverwood.

Leisure centres

  • Cosmo Civic Centre – Closed.
  • Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre – Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Lakewood Civic Centre – Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Lawson Civic Centre – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saskatoon Field House – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Shaw Centre – Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Terry Fox Track – Closed.

Indoor rinks

  • Open regular hours of operation.
  • Parent and tot skating at ACT and Cosmo arenas from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
