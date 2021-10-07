SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Calgary restaurant loses business, liquor licences over refusal to implement vaccine passport

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 11:07 pm
A sign at Without Papers Pizza in Inglewood states: "We are not in compliance with the City of Calgary bylaw 65M2021.". View image in full screen
A sign at Without Papers Pizza in Inglewood states: "We are not in compliance with the City of Calgary bylaw 65M2021.". Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Calgary restaurant Without Papers is now without the papers it needs to operate.

The City of Calgary revoked the pizza shop’s business licence Thursday, while the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission stripped it of its liquor licence and Alberta Health Services pulled the food handling permits.

Read more: Calgary restaurant’s permit suspended for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

The city’s business licence inspectors have issued 27 tickets to the owners for refusing to check for proof of vaccination, failing to display signage outlining rules of the vaccine passport and operating while the restaurant’s business licence was suspended.

The city said it had received “many complaints and inquiries about Without Papers Pizza,” adding “this cannot stand”. It also said most businesses are complying with the bylaw.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary city council passes COVID-19 vaccine passport bylaw

City council passed a vaccine passport bylaw in late September.

On Thursday, the government of Alberta announced it’s adding more money and doubling fines to help businesses implement and enforce its version of the COVID-19 vaccine passport.

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 proof-of-vaccine program' Alberta premier announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 proof-of-vaccine program
Alberta premier announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 proof-of-vaccine program
