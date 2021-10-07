Calgary restaurant loses business, liquor licences over refusal to implement vaccine passport

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary restaurant Without Papers is now without the papers it needs to operate.

The City of Calgary revoked the pizza shop’s business licence Thursday, while the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission stripped it of its liquor licence and Alberta Health Services pulled the food handling permits.

The city’s business licence inspectors have issued 27 tickets to the owners for refusing to check for proof of vaccination, failing to display signage outlining rules of the vaccine passport and operating while the restaurant’s business licence was suspended.

The city said it had received “many complaints and inquiries about Without Papers Pizza,” adding “this cannot stand”. It also said most businesses are complying with the bylaw.

Story continues below advertisement

City council passed a vaccine passport bylaw in late September.

On Thursday, the government of Alberta announced it’s adding more money and doubling fines to help businesses implement and enforce its version of the COVID-19 vaccine passport.

1:50 Alberta premier announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 proof-of-vaccine program Alberta premier announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 proof-of-vaccine program