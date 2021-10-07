Menu

Canada

Premier reconsidering choice of non-Black deputy in African N.S. affairs office

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2021 3:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Former minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs weighs in on controversial appointment' Former minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs weighs in on controversial appointment
Global News Morning speaks with Percy Paris, former Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, to get his thoughts on the appointment of a white member of caucus to fill his previous role. Paris would like to see African Nova Scotians elect a representative to cabinet similar to the ANS school board rep of the past. – Sep 14, 2021

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says his government is re-examining its decision to appoint a deputy minister who is not Black to the Office of African Nova Scotian Affairs.

Houston says his choice for deputy minister was criticized last week during a meeting with representatives from a coalition of several African Nova Scotian community groups.

Read more: Ex minister likes new head of African Nova Scotian Affairs, but questions appointment

The premier has drawn fire since he appointed Pat Dunn, who is white, as minister for the office, after the Progressive Conservatives won the Aug. 17 election.

Critics have called Dunn’s appointment “inappropriate” and “tone deaf” and also objected to the removal of Kesa Munroe-Anderson, who is Black, as a deputy in the office.

Click to play video: 'African Nova Scotian community concerned over appointment of new minister' African Nova Scotian community concerned over appointment of new minister
African Nova Scotian community concerned over appointment of new minister – Sep 1, 2021

While Houston has made clear his support for Dunn, he told reporters following cabinet today that he accepts the Black community’s concern over who should be Dunn’s deputy minister.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the community will “see some action there,” although he wasn’t specific about what will be done.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
african nova scotian tagns politics tagBlack Nova Scotian tagPat Dunn tagPremier Tim Houston tagOffice of African Nova Scotian Affairs tagdeputy minister African Nova Scotian Affairs tag

