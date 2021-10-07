Guelph man, 56, dies following crash in northeastern Ontario: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say a 56-year-old Guelph, Ont., man has died following a two-vehicle crash that happened in northeastern Ontario on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 11 in the Township of Evanturel just after 6 a.m.

Police said the driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other later died in hospital.

The man who died at the scene has been identified as James Borowski from Guelph.

The other man was airlifted to a hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries before his death was announced on Wednesday. He has been identified as 40-year-old Marcel Morin of Thornloe, Ont.

The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation, but OPP have not provided details on how the crash happened.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

Evanturel is about 200 km north of North Bay.