Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph man, 56, dies following crash in northeastern Ontario: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 4:08 pm
Two people have died following a crash in northeastern Ontario. View image in full screen
Two people have died following a crash in northeastern Ontario. Don Mitchell / Global News

Provincial police say a 56-year-old Guelph, Ont., man has died following a two-vehicle crash that happened in northeastern Ontario on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 11 in the Township of Evanturel just after 6 a.m.

Read more: Woman dies of injuries in crash with grain truck near St. Thomas, Ont.

Police said the driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other later died in hospital.

The man who died at the scene has been identified as James Borowski from Guelph.

The other man was airlifted to a hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries before his death was announced on Wednesday. He has been identified as 40-year-old Marcel Morin of Thornloe, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man in his 30s in critical condition after chain reaction crash in Whitby' Man in his 30s in critical condition after chain reaction crash in Whitby
Man in his 30s in critical condition after chain reaction crash in Whitby

The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation, but OPP have not provided details on how the crash happened.

Read more: Man charged in Brampton collision that killed 71-year-old victim, police say

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

Evanturel is about 200 km north of North Bay.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagGuelph tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagGuelph News taghighway 11 crash tagHighway 11 collision tagguelph man dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers