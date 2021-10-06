Outrage after Indigenous art in Calgary covered up with brick wall

Send this page to someone via email

Artist Kalum Teke Dan is proud of his Blood Tribe roots; they have helped inspire his striking works of art seen all over the province.

But one of the Indigenous artist’s first passion projects that transformed a once blank wall along Calgary’s 17th Avenue has been altered by a different project under construction.

“I feel disrespected. They should have consulted me or the owner of the building besides throwing a brick wall in front of it,” Dan said Wednesday.

View image in full screen Kalum Teke Dan. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

It took Dan almost a week to create the piece called “Sunset Song.” He said it’s a representation of renewal and life.

Story continues below advertisement

But a development in the parking lot formerly owned by a fast-food chain is underway, and a wall has been constructed over top of it.

“This mural is iconic and launched my career, and everybody loved it. It isn’t just my disappointment; it’s everyone’s disappointment,” Dan said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This mural is iconic and launched my career, and everybody loved it. It isn't just my disappointment; it's everyone's disappointment," Dan said.

Some members of the community passing by the mural feel the timing is tone-deaf. This comes just days after the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Theodora Warrior from the Piikani Nation lives just steps from the art.

“It is a war cry, it’s pride, it’s power and it’s a respectful piece of art, such a visual of who we are,” Warrior said.

“It was an actual visual of what Canada does to us and that’s cover us up and silence us. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It was an actual visual of what Canada does to us and that's cover us up and silence us.

“They would rather bulldoze over something so beautiful and put it away and hide it from everybody.”

View image in full screen The mural blocked by the brick wall on 17th Avenue in Calgary. Jill Croteau/Global News

The Beltline Urban Murals Project commissioned the mural in 2018. Executive director Dexter Bruneau said he expected it would be temporary, but said there was no consultation when work began to cover up the artwork.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are disappointed this one, in particular, was covered up. We understand the nature of development in the Beltline means sometimes murals get covered up,” Bruneau said.

The brick wall is on the site of a former fast-food restaurant parking lot, but it’s not known who is behind this construction. The City of Calgary issued the development permit but no one returned Global News’ repeated requests for comment.

BUMP is already consulting with Dan on another Indigenous mural. Dan said he would like to replicate this one somewhere else in the Beltline.