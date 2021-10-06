Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police seek witnesses in random West End attack that left man with fractured jaw

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 3:14 pm
Vancouver police are investigating a random attack in the West End. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating a random attack in the West End. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to a random attack in the West End last month that left a man with serious facial injuries.

Police say a male suspect punched a 52-year-old man who was walking to work near Davie and Howe streets on Sept. 18 just after 5 a.m.

Police said the two men did not know each other and the attack appears to have been “completely random.”

Read more: Police release video of latest random assault in downtown Vancouver

“We know the victim was picked up by a taxi in the area and taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery for a fractured jaw,” Const. Tania Visintin.

Police describe the suspect as a man about five-foot-10 in height with a husky build and broad shoulders. He was wearing a dark jacket, a dark hooded sweater, blue jeans and a dark mask, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now asking for witnesses to come forward.

“Because the victim was in hospital, the attack was not reported to police until several days later and we were unable to immediately canvass for witnesses or collect evidence from the crime scene.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigating random downtown assault' Vancouver police investigating random downtown assault
Vancouver police investigating random downtown assault – Jul 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAssault tagVPD tagRandom Attack tagwest end stranger attack tagfractured jaw tagWest End stranger assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers