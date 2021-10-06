Vancouver police seek witnesses in random West End attack that left man with fractured jaw

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to a random attack in the West End last month that left a man with serious facial injuries.

Police say a male suspect punched a 52-year-old man who was walking to work near Davie and Howe streets on Sept. 18 just after 5 a.m.

Police said the two men did not know each other and the attack appears to have been “completely random.”

“We know the victim was picked up by a taxi in the area and taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery for a fractured jaw,” Const. Tania Visintin.

Police describe the suspect as a man about five-foot-10 in height with a husky build and broad shoulders. He was wearing a dark jacket, a dark hooded sweater, blue jeans and a dark mask, police said.

Police are now asking for witnesses to come forward.

“Because the victim was in hospital, the attack was not reported to police until several days later and we were unable to immediately canvass for witnesses or collect evidence from the crime scene.”

