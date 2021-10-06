Cyclist struck by transit bus in Peterborough

Peterborough police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a city bus on Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred around 11:15 a.m. along McDonnel Street near Aylmer Street.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, the male cyclist suffered minor injuries.
Police say the 45-year-old cyclist was charged with failing to yield to traffic
Police have not released any information on the collision under the Highway Traffic Act.
No name was released.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments