Traffic

Cyclist struck by transit bus in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Cyclist struck by city bus on McDonnel St. in Peterborough' Cyclist struck by city bus on McDonnel St. in Peterborough
Peterborough police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a city bus on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 11:15 a.m. along McDonnel Street near Aylmer Street.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the male cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Police say the 45-year-old cyclist was charged with failing to yield to traffic

