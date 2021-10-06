Cyclist struck by transit bus in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a city bus on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 11:15 a.m. along McDonnel Street near Aylmer Street.

Read more: Arrest made after 2 Peterborough teenagers on bicycles struck by vehicle that fled scene

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the male cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Police say the 45-year-old cyclist was charged with failing to yield to traffic

Police have not released any information on the collision under the Highway Traffic Act.

No name was released.

Advertisement