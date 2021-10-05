Mother received medical help after fetus found outside Peterborough church: police

Peterborough police say they have located the woman involved after a fetus was found outside a church late last month.
On Sept. 25, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an incident at Cathedral of St. Peter-in-Chains on Reid Street. There they found the remains of an early-term fetus.
At the time, police appealed for the female who left the fetus to seek medical attention.
On Tuesday morning, the Peterborough Police Service said the mother involved in this incident was located and did seek medical treatment.
No charges will be laid, police said.
