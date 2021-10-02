Penticton officials searching for overdue couple travelling backcountry on ATV

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating an overdue couple that was travelling the backcountry on their ATV.

Police say Glen and Eva Hamakawa left their campsite at Crump Recreational Site on Friday morning, Oct. 1, in their black Polaris side-by-side ATV.

Their direction was unknown, but the two experienced backcountry riders were supposed to return by suppertime.

“They have yet to return and police are concerned about their health and well-being,” Penticton RCMP said on Saturday afternoon.

The recreation site is located on the Summerland-Princeton Highway.

Glen Hamakawa, 67, is described as being 5 feet 9 inches and 190 pounds. He’s believed to be wearing black clothing with blue jeans.

Eva Hamakawa, 56, is described to being 5 feet 2 inches and 205 pounds. She is also believed to be wearing black riding gear with blue jeans.

View image in full screen Glen and Eva Hamakawa. Submitted

Police say they’re working closely with search and rescue personnel and RCMP Air Services out of Kelowna.

“RCMP are very concerned for the Hamakawas, as the weather has been inclement and considering the age of the couple, police are worried they may not be prepared for colder temperatures,” said Penticton RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck. “It is hoped they are found soon.”

Anyone who believes they saw the couple in the area in the last 36 hours are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or if they know the current and exact whereabouts of the Hamakawas, to call 911.

Penticton Search and Rescue say they are searching for the Bridals Falls residents, adding they are experienced ATV riders but are new to the area and like to explore ATV trails.

“The search area is a maze of off-road trails and the public assistance is required,” said Penticton Search and Rescue. “If you have seen the subjects in the last day, please call Penticton RCMP.”

