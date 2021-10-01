2 pedestrians severely injured in Wolfe Island car crash

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating the cause of a crash that left two people seriously injured on Wolfe Island.

According to police, a vehicle going north towards the ferry terminal struck two pedestrians on Road 7051 Tuesday after 7 p.m.

Police say a 23-year-old sustained serious injuries, while a 26-year-old remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both are from Kingston.

The 63-year-old Kington driver was not injured in the collision.

OPP are still looking into the cause of the crash.