Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 pedestrians severely injured in Wolfe Island car crash

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 3:19 pm
Police say a 23-year-old and a 26-year-old were severely injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wolfe Island earlier this week. The 26-year-old remains in hospital. View image in full screen
Police say a 23-year-old and a 26-year-old were severely injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wolfe Island earlier this week. The 26-year-old remains in hospital. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP are investigating the cause of a crash that left two people seriously injured on Wolfe Island.

According to police, a vehicle going north towards the ferry terminal struck two pedestrians on Road 7051 Tuesday after 7 p.m.

Read more: Wolfe Island shuttle collision sends multiple people to hospital with minor injuries, OPP say

Police say a 23-year-old sustained serious injuries, while a 26-year-old remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both are from Kingston.

The 63-year-old Kington driver was not injured in the collision.

OPP are still looking into the cause of the crash.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagSerious Crash tagWolfe Island tagWolfe Island crash tagOPP Wolfe Island tagserious crash wolfe island tagserious crash wolfe island ferry tagWolfe Island crash serious tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers