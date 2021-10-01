Edmonton police ask for tips about ‘vulnerable’ teen who went missing 8 days ago

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service issued a plea for help from the public Thursday night to help them find a 14-year-old girl who they say went missing on Sept. 22.

According to police, Michelle Giroux, who also sometimes goes by “Natasha,” was last seen in northeast Edmonton.

“Giroux is a vulnerable youth who functions at the level of a seven-year-old,” the EPS said. “For this reason, police and family are concerned for her welfare.

“There are no indications of foul play at this time.”

Giroux is five-foot-seven and weighs 148 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, a camouflage tank top, white and green shoes and black pants.

According to police, the teen often visits shopping malls in different parts of the city and uses public transit.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about Giroux’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.