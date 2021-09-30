Winnipeg firefighters respond to Wednesday fire that destroyed Stella Avenue bungalow

A fire at a vacant bungalow on Stella Avenue Wednesday afternoon has likely caused the total loss of the building, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said.
WFPS crews arrived on-scene around 1:45 p.m. and found a fire underway, with heavy, dark smoke coming from the building.
While focusing on protecting neighbouring homes, crews were able to get the blaze under control around 3:19 p.m.
One firefighter was assessed on-scene by paramedics, but no other injuries were reported. People were evacuated from a neighbouring apartment while firefighters worked as a precautionary measure.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the building suffered “significant structural damage” during the incident.
