Canada

Winnipeg firefighters respond to Wednesday fire that destroyed Stella Avenue bungalow

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 3:16 pm
Winnipeg firefighters temporarily close a street while fighting a blaze Wednesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg firefighters temporarily close a street while fighting a blaze Wednesday. Matt Purchase / Global News

A fire at a vacant bungalow on Stella Avenue Wednesday afternoon has likely caused the total loss of the building, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said.

WFPS crews arrived on-scene around 1:45 p.m. and found a fire underway, with heavy, dark smoke coming from the building.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews extinguish two early morning blazes Sunday

While focusing on protecting neighbouring homes, crews were able to get the blaze under control around 3:19 p.m.

One firefighter was assessed on-scene by paramedics, but no other injuries were reported. People were evacuated from a neighbouring apartment while firefighters worked as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the building suffered “significant structural damage” during the incident.

Click to play video: 'Point Douglas warehouse fire sends smoke over downtown, parts of Winnipeg' Point Douglas warehouse fire sends smoke over downtown, parts of Winnipeg
Point Douglas warehouse fire sends smoke over downtown, parts of Winnipeg
